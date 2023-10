CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Former Kelly Football Star Ty Powers has been named the NJCAA Special Teams Player of the Week.

Powers went 2-2 for field goals and 5-5 on extra points for Trinity Valley Community College in Athens, Texas.

Trinity Valley also beat rival Navarro 41-24 in the game.

