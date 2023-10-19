First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

Our mainly dry and mild weather pattern is set to continue at least through the upcoming weekend….with a few minor day-to-day variations. In the very short term, a band of clouds and light rain has been pushing through the region from NW to SE early this morning. A few light showers may linger or even redevelop through about mid-morning mainly in SE Illinois and Western Kentucky. Otherwise today will end up as another breezy and mild day, with partly cloudy skies overall. Things will clear out later tonight, and Friday will be mostly sunny and a touch cooler, with breezy northwest winds.

The weekend continues to look mainly clear and very dry with seasonal temperatures…a bit warmer on Saturday (75 to 80) and then a bit cooler on Sunday (65 to 70). A warming trend develops early next week as an upper ridge grows over the lower Mississippi Valley. There are indications that we’ll get into a wetter pattern by the end of next week…especially Thursday through Saturday

