First Alert: Lingering morning showers; breezy, mild afternoon

(KFVS) - A band of clouds and light rain is pushing through the Heartland this morning.

A few light showers may linger or redevelop through about mid-morning, mainly in southeastern Illinois and western Kentucky.

This afternoon is looking breezy and mild under partly cloudy skies.

Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Skies will clear later tonight.

Friday will be mostly sunny and a touch cooler, with breezy northwest winds.

Highs will be in the low 70s.

The weekend continues to look mainly clear and very dry with seasonal temperatures.

Saturday will be a bit warmer with highs ranging from 75 to 80 degrees.

It will be slightly cooler on Sunday with highs in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees.

A warming trend develops early next week which could switch to a wetter pattern by the end of next week.

