Crews on scene of 3-vehicle crash on Rte. AB in Cape Girardeau Co.; 1 dead

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews are on the scene of a three-vehicle crash on Route AB Thursday afternoon, October 19.

This happened at Rte. AB and County Road 219. Traffic is being shut down at MO 25 and Route AB, also at Route AB and I-55.

According to Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, two people are injured and one person is confirmed dead.

He said one of the vehicles involved is a commercial vehicle.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.