Crews on scene of 3-vehicle crash on Rte. AB in Cape Girardeau Co.; 1 dead

This happened at Rte. AB and County Road 219. Traffic is being shut down at MO 25 and Route AB,...
This happened at Rte. AB and County Road 219. Traffic is being shut down at MO 25 and Route AB, also at Route AB and I-55.(Google Maps)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews are on the scene of a three-vehicle crash on Route AB Thursday afternoon, October 19.

This happened at Rte. AB and County Road 219. Traffic is being shut down at MO 25 and Route AB, also at Route AB and I-55.

According to Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, two people are injured and one person is confirmed dead.

He said one of the vehicles involved is a commercial vehicle.

