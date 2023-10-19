Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge offering self-guided autumn auto tour

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Visitors will soon get the opportunity to see a part of the Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge in Williamson County that is normally closed to the public.

The refuge is offering self-guided auto tours on Saturday, October 21, Sunday, Oct. 22 and on Sunday, Oct. 29 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Visitors will get a chance to see and learn about the refuge, wildlife practices, autumn landscapes, diverse wildlife habitats, remnants of some the World War II munitions plant and historic cemeteries.

Tours begin at the Visitor Center and move through the back roads of the refuge for approximately 14 miles.

The refuge said the route is easily traveled by passenger vehicles.

Refuge staff and volunteers will be available along the tour route to answer any questions.

According to the refuge more than 1,000 visitors participated in the Crab Orchard Discovery Tour last year.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.