Cape Girardeau County to explore medical examiner’s office

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Leaders in Cape Girardeau County say they want to explore the benefits of having a medical examiner in place of a coroner.

The county commission announced a public meeting at the end of October to talk more about it.

If they decide to go with a medical examiner’s office, Wavis Jordan’s time as coroner would end after his first term.

I sat down with Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy to talk about a possible move to a medical examiner, starting with the question--why now?

“Because of the size and the growth in the county,” Tracy tells me. “And the needs as far as law enforcement investigation. To have that asset and that capability available to us locally and not have to use assets outside the county.”

Do you have any sense of the difference in cost between a coroner and a medical examiner? I asked.

“It would be significantly more. So, our coroner’s budget. If we moved to a medical examiner, that budget would be significantly more. I’m sure hundreds of thousands.”

But Clint Tracy said he sees a medical examiner in Cape Girardeau County serving as a regional investigative hub, which could make up some of those costs.

“It’s going to be more expensive. But when you can leverage that expense across several counties then maybe it’s a benefit for everyone. That’s really what we want to get to be what is that number and what is that benefit.”

Talk about the timetable that you’re facing. The current coroner, Wavis Jordan, is in office until January 2025.

“To time this with the next coroner’s election, the commission would have to take an action before the end of this year.

In early October, we brought you the stories of two Cape Girardeau County families concerned about how Coroner Jordan treated them following the sudden passing of their loved ones. The close friend of one of those families sent a formal complaint to the county commission that went unanswered.

I know that you are aware of concerns raised to the commission, concerns raised to us, about Coroner Jordan, I tell Tracy. His behavior with families. The way he is running his office. What would you say to the citizens of Cape Girardeau County about those concerns?

“Well, as elected office holders, we are all responsible to the people that we serve. And so, I’m sure there’s two sides to the story. It’s concerning to hear that folks have concerns. That they don’t feel like things were handled in the best manner. And that’s unfortunate. Especially in a difficult time. You know, your heart goes out to them.”

I asked Tracy if the decision to consider a medical examiner has anything to do with Jordan’s actions as coroner.

He said it’s something the commission’s talked about since he took office in 2011, but all the pieces just hadn’t fallen into place - until now.

“We’ve got a few more resources. We’ve got more capability I think than we did in the past. So, I would say this is an independent discussion of who the coroner is or isn’t. And we’ll just move forward and do the best thing in the interest of the county.”

Tracy said they made Coroner Jordan aware of their decision to consider a medical examiner before Thursday’s public announcement and he is welcome to come to the public meeting to make his case for keeping the coroner’s office in place.

I reached out to Jordan for comment on the commission’s consideration.

He sent me the following statement and asked me to publish it in its entirety.

“Having a Medical Examiner will be no different than the current Coroner’s Office now (except for) the high cost of maintaining the Medical Examiner. I feel like the money could be used for roads and other needs for the county. Since I have taken over, we have done 196 deaths in 2021, 187 in 2022 and so far in 2023 have done 210. Out of all that we have done around about 50 autopsy that was sent to Farmington since I have been in office. I will use the Medical Examiner in other counties and cities, from what I have gathered they don’t even go on calls when a death occurs. They have paid staff to go out on the death call and they report back Medical Examiner. So, (therefore) I believe we don’t need a Medical Examiner. At least in our County, the coroner does go on calls. I have gone on about 75 precent of the calls every year since I have taken over. I do have two deputies which they go on calls when I send them. Also, since I have taken over, I have streamlined the budget compared to the last Administration, I feel like I have saved the county a lot of money.”

That public meeting will take place on Monday, October 30, beginning at 9 a.m. in the Cape Girardeau County Commission Chambers.

