Cape Girardeau Co. Park North will see new, bigger decorations this Christmas

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Christmas celebration at Cape County Park North will be even bigger and brighter this holiday season.

County leaders announced a new plan to sponsor several large decorations.

They include lighted, floating Christmas trees on North lake, a lighted entryway and lighted tunnels throughout the park.

Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy said the new additions will cost a total of $20,000.

The park will also feature Christmas-themed decorations that can be displayed for $100 apiece. Sponsorships are available right now through the Cape Girardeau County Commission.

The lights go up the day before Thanksgiving.

