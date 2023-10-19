Cape Girardeau Co. Park North will see new, bigger decorations this Christmas
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Christmas celebration at Cape County Park North will be even bigger and brighter this holiday season.
County leaders announced a new plan to sponsor several large decorations.
They include lighted, floating Christmas trees on North lake, a lighted entryway and lighted tunnels throughout the park.
Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy said the new additions will cost a total of $20,000.
The park will also feature Christmas-themed decorations that can be displayed for $100 apiece. Sponsorships are available right now through the Cape Girardeau County Commission.
The lights go up the day before Thanksgiving.
