Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Baptist Health Paducah expansion offers convenient breast imaging services

Baptist Health Paducah has been designated a Comprehensive Breast Imaging Center by the...
Baptist Health Paducah has been designated a Comprehensive Breast Imaging Center by the American College of Radiology.(Baptist Health Paducah)
By Spencer Wareing
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, KY. (KFVS) - Baptist Health Paducah is pleased to announce that breast patients can now receive all their breast imaging services in one easily accessible location.

To enhance convenience, Saturday hours have been extended and advanced technology added.

”We are constantly striving to make our hospital more patient-centered and we recognize the importance of their time and the convenience of our services,” said Mindy Cartwright, Certified Breast Imaging Navigator at Baptist Health Paducah. “I am so excited that we now have our breast imaging services in one location. Not only is the parking easy and accessible, but we’re able to offer everything under one roof and that is so helpful to our patients. If a patient needs a breast biopsy, they no longer need to go inside the hospital. Being able to perform breast biopsies in one location also avoids delays in scheduling.”

Baptist Health Paducah has been designated a Comprehensive Breast Imaging Center by the American College of Radiology.

The hospital offers digital screening and diagnostic mammograms, ultrasound, ultrasound-guided needle biopsy, stereotactic breast biopsy, cyst aspiration, breast MRI, and on-site radiologists.

A key highlight of the expansion is the cutting-edge MRI machine, ensuring the best scans every time and speeds up scans by 50%, and the 3D digital breast tomosynthesis (3D mammography), allowing breast radiologists to view the breast layer by layer and detect fine details.

”We have an incredibly experienced medical team providing comprehensive breast care at Baptist Health Paducah. Our goal is to provide the highest level of care in the most supportive environment. This consolidated breast center is another step in creating a better environment for our patients. The hospital’s dedicated on-site radiologists provide high-quality breast imaging services in a timely fashion, designed to give patients peace of mind,” stated Jennifer Brien, MD, radiologist at Baptist Health Paducah.

For more than 60 years, Baptist Health Paducah has been committed to providing quality care, with an focus on women at every stage of life. The hospital is recognized as a leader in breast care, performing over 10,000 breast procedures each year.

The Baptist Imaging Center is located on the corner of South 28th Street and Kentucky Avenue with convenient parking in the adjacent designated lot. For more information about Baptist Health Paducah’s breast imaging services, please visit //baptisthealth.com/Paducah.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee National Forest Service Road No. 345, also known as Snake Road, is closed until October...
Snake Road closed until Oct. 30
Patrick Chapman was reported missing on May 30, 2020. He was last seen in Mill Spring on May 1.
Remains of missing man found in Wayne County, Mo.
Rani, 27, unexpectedly passed away on Oct. 13, 2023, according to the St. Louis Zoo.
Saint Louis Zoo says Asian elephant, Rani, died unexpectedly
Police have found the suspect vehicle in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a...
Child injured in hit-and-run; Poplar Bluff police locate suspect vehicle
Police were led on a chase in Cape Girardeau early Wednesday morning following a traffic stop.
Driver arrested after leading police on chase in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Visitors will soon get the opportunity to see a part of the Crab Orchard National Wildlife...
Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge offering self-guided autumn auto tour
IL House committee talks election security ahead of 2024 election
From left: Crystal Umfress and Kerry William Raymond were each charged with second-degree arson.
2 charged with felony arson in connection with fire at Kennett business