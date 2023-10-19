Baptist Health Paducah expansion offers convenient breast imaging services

PADUCAH, KY. (KFVS) - Baptist Health Paducah is pleased to announce that breast patients can now receive all their breast imaging services in one easily accessible location.

To enhance convenience, Saturday hours have been extended and advanced technology added.

”We are constantly striving to make our hospital more patient-centered and we recognize the importance of their time and the convenience of our services,” said Mindy Cartwright, Certified Breast Imaging Navigator at Baptist Health Paducah. “I am so excited that we now have our breast imaging services in one location. Not only is the parking easy and accessible, but we’re able to offer everything under one roof and that is so helpful to our patients. If a patient needs a breast biopsy, they no longer need to go inside the hospital. Being able to perform breast biopsies in one location also avoids delays in scheduling.”

Baptist Health Paducah has been designated a Comprehensive Breast Imaging Center by the American College of Radiology.

The hospital offers digital screening and diagnostic mammograms, ultrasound, ultrasound-guided needle biopsy, stereotactic breast biopsy, cyst aspiration, breast MRI, and on-site radiologists.

A key highlight of the expansion is the cutting-edge MRI machine, ensuring the best scans every time and speeds up scans by 50%, and the 3D digital breast tomosynthesis (3D mammography), allowing breast radiologists to view the breast layer by layer and detect fine details.

”We have an incredibly experienced medical team providing comprehensive breast care at Baptist Health Paducah. Our goal is to provide the highest level of care in the most supportive environment. This consolidated breast center is another step in creating a better environment for our patients. The hospital’s dedicated on-site radiologists provide high-quality breast imaging services in a timely fashion, designed to give patients peace of mind,” stated Jennifer Brien, MD, radiologist at Baptist Health Paducah.

For more than 60 years, Baptist Health Paducah has been committed to providing quality care, with an focus on women at every stage of life. The hospital is recognized as a leader in breast care, performing over 10,000 breast procedures each year.

The Baptist Imaging Center is located on the corner of South 28th Street and Kentucky Avenue with convenient parking in the adjacent designated lot. For more information about Baptist Health Paducah’s breast imaging services, please visit //baptisthealth.com/Paducah.

