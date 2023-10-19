Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

74-year-old killed in farm equipment accident

When officers responded to reports of a reported death, they found a man pinned between a stabilizer bar and a backhoe attached to a trailer.
By WABI News Desk and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEVANT, Maine (WABI/Gray News) – A man in Maine died Tuesday morning after a farm equipment accident at his home.

When officers responded to reports of a reported death, they found a man pinned between a stabilizer bar and a backhoe attached to a trailer.

They said 74-year-old Michael Evans died at the scene.

He was taken to the medical examiner’s office in Augusta.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee National Forest Service Road No. 345, also known as Snake Road, is closed until October...
Snake Road closed until Oct. 30
Patrick Chapman was reported missing on May 30, 2020. He was last seen in Mill Spring on May 1.
Remains of missing man found in Wayne County, Mo.
Rani, 27, unexpectedly passed away on Oct. 13, 2023, according to the St. Louis Zoo.
Saint Louis Zoo says Asian elephant, Rani, died unexpectedly
Police have found the suspect vehicle in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a...
Child injured in hit-and-run; Poplar Bluff police locate suspect vehicle
Police were led on a chase in Cape Girardeau early Wednesday morning following a traffic stop.
Driver arrested after leading police on chase in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct....
Biden will deliver a rare Oval Office address as he seeks billions of dollars for Israel and Ukraine
FILE - A passenger disembarks from a ferry arriving from Peaks Island, Feb. 4, 2023, in...
Federal forecasters predict warm, wet US winter but less snow because of El Nino, climate change
Two juveniles are dead and two are in the hospital following a crash in Fillmore County.
Deadly Amish buggy crash: Possible twin driver switch at crash site, officials say
This happened at Rte. AB and County Road 219. Traffic is being shut down at MO 25 and Route AB,...
Crews on scene of 3-vehicle crash on Rte. AB in Cape Girardeau Co.; 1 dead
GRAPHIC: War's grim effects are captured on video. (CNN/Palestinian Red Crescent/Israel Defense...
GRAPHIC: Biden to address US on heels of wartime visit