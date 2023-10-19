Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

4th graders left traumatized after teacher played ‘Winnie the Pooh’ horror film in class, parents say

“Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” was released in February. It is available to stream on...
“Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” was released in February. It is available to stream on Peacock or available to rent on Amazon Prime.(Jagged Edge Productions/ITN STUDIOS via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (Gray News) – Fourth grade students at a Miami school were left traumatized after their teacher put on a horror film for them in class, according to local reports.

CBS Miami reports that a math teacher at The Academy of Innovative Education, a K-12 charter school, played “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” for his students on Oct. 2.

The movie is a spin on the beloved children’s tale, reimagined into a disturbing horror film. A demonic-looking Pooh and Piglet turn against their childhood friend Christopher Robin after being abandoned by him when he went off to college.

Parents at the Miami school told the media outlet the fourth-grade students were the ones who selected the movie, but the teacher agreed to play it without properly vetting its appropriateness.

The film has an NR rating, or “not rated.”

Parents said the teacher played 20 to 30 minutes of the film before turning it off, even as some terrified kids asked him to stop it sooner, according to CBS Miami.

The school confirmed in a statement to CBS Miami that a film was played that was “not suitable for the age group.” The school went on to state that administrators “promptly addressed this issue directly with the teacher and has taken appropriate action to ensure the safety and well-being of students.”

“Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” was released in February. It is available to stream on Peacock or available to rent on Amazon Prime.

According to production company Jagged Edge Productions, the film was the directorial debut for Rhys Frake-Waterfield, who said the film was shot in just 10 days.

Filmmakers have announced a sequel, “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2,” will be released in 2024.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee National Forest Service Road No. 345, also known as Snake Road, is closed until October...
Snake Road closed until Oct. 30
Patrick Chapman was reported missing on May 30, 2020. He was last seen in Mill Spring on May 1.
Remains of missing man found in Wayne County, Mo.
Rani, 27, unexpectedly passed away on Oct. 13, 2023, according to the St. Louis Zoo.
Saint Louis Zoo says Asian elephant, Rani, died unexpectedly
Police have found the suspect vehicle in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a...
Child injured in hit-and-run; Poplar Bluff police locate suspect vehicle
Police were led on a chase in Cape Girardeau early Wednesday morning following a traffic stop.
Driver arrested after leading police on chase in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct....
Biden prepares Oval Office speech on wars in Israel and Ukraine, asking billions
FILE - The al-Tanf military outpost in southern Syria is seen on Oct. 22, 2018. Two U.S....
Drones attack a US military base in southern Syria and there are minor injuries, US officials say
FILE - Will Smith, left, and Jada Pinkett Smith arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022,...
Will Smith joins Jada Pinkett Smith at book talk, calls their relationship brutal and beautiful
FILE - Attorney Sidney Powell, an attorney for Donald Trump, speaks in Alpharetta, Ga., Dec. 2,...
Sidney Powell pleads guilty in deal with prosecutors over efforts to overturn Trump loss in Georgia
In this handout frame released by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Radio Free Europe-Radio...
Russian-American journalist charged in Russia with failing to register as a ‘foreign agent’