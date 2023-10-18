Watch party to be held in Kennett for Sheryl Crow’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction; Nov. 3 is Sheryl Crow Day

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - A watch party will be held in Kennett for its hometown girl’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction.

Organizers say the free watch party will be Friday, November 3 at the historic Palace Theater. Doors open at 6 p.m.

The watch party will feature a live broadcast of the induction ceremony. Food and drinks will be available on site.

Admission is free, but due to limited seating, tickets are required. You can reserve tickets for the event online or by visiting the Sheryl Crow Watch Party Facebook page.

Organizers Carolyn Brooks Ellis and Jill Mobley, who is also the theater owner, shared their inspiration for creating the event.

“We’ve come together to celebrate Sheryl Crow’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame which is rarer than a solar eclipse,” Ellis said in a news release. “She’s not only a musical icon but an inspiration to our community, especially for the children who can always use encouragement to pursue their hopes and dreams. We wanted to give Kennett and neighboring regional residents a chance to share in the joy of this moment together.”

“Hosting this watch party is an incredible privilege for the Kennett Palace Theater,” Mobley added. “I’m thrilled to be a part of Sheryl’s journey to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and to provide a space where our community can gather, enjoy her music, and take pride in her achievements. Sheryl’s success has brought the world’s attention to Kennett, and this event is a way for us to thank her and show our support.”

In addition, Mayor Jake Crafton signed a proclamation on Wednesday, October 18 declaring November 3 Sheryl Crow Day in Kennett. They say the proclamation/plaque was given to her parents Wendell and Bernice Crow.

Other 2023 inductees into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame include: Missy Elliott, Chaka Khan, and Willie Nelson, as well as special guests Brandi Carlile, Dave Matthews, 1994 Inductee Elton John, H.E.R., Chris Stapleton, St. Vincent, New Edition, and more.

