Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Watch party to be held in Kennett for Sheryl Crow’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction; Nov. 3 is Sheryl Crow Day

Mayor Jake Crafton signed a proclamation declaring November 3 Sheryl Crow Day in Kennett.
Mayor Jake Crafton signed a proclamation declaring November 3 Sheryl Crow Day in Kennett.(Cliff / Flickr | Cliff / Flickr / CC BY 2.0/MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - A watch party will be held in Kennett for its hometown girl’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction.

Organizers say the free watch party will be Friday, November 3 at the historic Palace Theater. Doors open at 6 p.m.

The watch party will feature a live broadcast of the induction ceremony. Food and drinks will be available on site.

Admission is free, but due to limited seating, tickets are required. You can reserve tickets for the event online or by visiting the Sheryl Crow Watch Party Facebook page.

Organizers Carolyn Brooks Ellis and Jill Mobley, who is also the theater owner, shared their inspiration for creating the event.

“We’ve come together to celebrate Sheryl Crow’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame which is rarer than a solar eclipse,” Ellis said in a news release. “She’s not only a musical icon but an inspiration to our community, especially for the children who can always use encouragement to pursue their hopes and dreams. We wanted to give Kennett and neighboring regional residents a chance to share in the joy of this moment together.”

“Hosting this watch party is an incredible privilege for the Kennett Palace Theater,” Mobley added. “I’m thrilled to be a part of Sheryl’s journey to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and to provide a space where our community can gather, enjoy her music, and take pride in her achievements. Sheryl’s success has brought the world’s attention to Kennett, and this event is a way for us to thank her and show our support.”

In addition, Mayor Jake Crafton signed a proclamation on Wednesday, October 18 declaring November 3 Sheryl Crow Day in Kennett. They say the proclamation/plaque was given to her parents Wendell and Bernice Crow.

Other 2023 inductees into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame include: Missy Elliott, Chaka Khan, and Willie Nelson, as well as special guests Brandi Carlile, Dave Matthews, 1994 Inductee Elton John, H.E.R., Chris Stapleton, St. Vincent, New Edition, and more.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee National Forest Service Road No. 345, also known as Snake Road, is closed until October...
Snake Road closed until Oct. 30
42-year-old Alexis Stallman pled guilty today to first-degree murder in connection to the...
Woman pleads guilty to 1st degree murder in stabbing death of ex-husband
Rani, 27, unexpectedly passed away on Oct. 13, 2023, according to the Saint Louis Zoo.
Saint Louis Zoo says Asian elephant, Rani, died unexpectedly
A Piedmont woman was seriously injured in a crash in Wayne County on Monday, October 16.
Piedmont woman seriously injured in Wayne County crash
The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that took place in...
Investigation underway after shooting in New Madrid County

Latest News

With river levels at record lows, agribusiness is feeling the pressure as transport on the...
River levels hit harvest season
10 individuals have been arrested on Indictment Warrants related to over 20 Drug Trafficking...
10 arrested in Calloway County Drug Trafficking cases
10 individuals have been arrested on Indictment Warrants related to over 20 Drug Trafficking...
Calloway County Indictment Warrant arrests
Crews from the federal signal dealer will be in Murphysboro to repair one of the city’s outdoor...
Warning siren maintenance in Murphysboro, Ill.