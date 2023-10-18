Heartland Votes
Warning siren maintenance in Murphysboro, Ill.

Crews from the federal signal dealer will be in Murphysboro to repair one of the city’s outdoor...
Crews from the federal signal dealer will be in Murphysboro to repair one of the city's outdoor warning sirens.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Crews from the federal signal dealer will be in Murphysboro to repair one of the city’s outdoor warning sirens.

According to the Murphysboro Emergency Management Agency, the repairs will be on Thursday, October 19.

The siren is located on the north side of town near the high school. As part of the work, they say they may do some short tests of the siren for a few seconds.

In the event of an actual emergency, according to the EMA, all sirens will be turned on for a full 3 minutes. Residents can also sign up for the emergency notification service Code Red to receive a phone call/text.

