Vintage Now fashion show hits the runway Saturday

Jessica Hill and Jeanne Muckerman share their excitement for this year's Vintage Now fashion show fundraiser for the Safe House of Southeast Missouri.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Vintage Now, the annual fundraiser for the Safe House of Southeast Missouri, is set to hit the runway on Saturday, October 21.

This year’s theme is Imagination Ode to the Arts.

The fashion and entertainment event will take place at the Show Me Center.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Ahead of the show there will be student art on display in the lobby, street performers, photo opps, concessions and a bar area.

Showtime is at 7:30 p.m.

Advance tickets are $25 online or at Pastimes Antiques or $30 at the door.

All proceeds from the event benefits the Safe House of Southeast Missouri.

