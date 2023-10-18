Two Kansas City wheelchair rugby players competing for Team USA

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two Kansas Citians will dawn the red, white and blue this week in Paris.

Brad Hudspeth, 34, and Talon Teague, 16, have been preparing for the world’s biggest stage in the heart of Kansas City, Missouri.

The KC Revolution Wheelchair Rugby teammates both earned invites to Alabama for training camp earlier this year with Team USA roster spots on the line.

“Oh, there’s nothing better, right? “Hudspeth said. “Get to put the red, white and blue on and represent your country, I take a lot of pride in that. I think that’s why we all train so hard.”

Forty athletes were invited; just 16 made the team.

When the final list came out, both Talon and Brad were thrilled to see their names.

“I’ve tried out for six years - five, six years - and got cut every year except for this year,” Hudspeth said. “This is my first year to make the team. I know what it’s like to fail.”

“Amazing,” Teague, the youngest player to make the team, said. “Huge accomplishment for me.”

Making Team USA is a dream come true for both athletes — but it’s also just the tip of the iceberg.

Wednesday, they’ll begin play in the 2023 International Wheelchair Rugby Cup in Paris.

“The top eight teams in the world will be there, so it’s kind of like a feeler tournament to see where we’re at, where we stand leading up to Santiago — the Parapan American Games,” Hudspeth said. (https://www.santiago2023.org/en)

A gold medal in Chile next month punches their ticket to the 2024 Paralympic Games.

“I think about it like, every other day,” Teague said.

“One step at a time, right?” Hudspeth said.

First up: Paris.

It’s the next stop on a journey defined by far more than wins and losses.

“It showed me life outside of able-bodied people,” Teague said.

“Kind of teaches you how to live life again,” Hudspeth said. “You’re surrounded by people in your situation.”

“People thinking we’re fragile, we’re as elite of athletes as any other athlete is,” Teague said.

“The main thing I want people to know about the sport is we’re not fragile,” Hudspeth said. “We’re out here playing a sport just like anybody else, and we’re here to win.”

