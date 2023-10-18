Northbound lanes on I-55 near Apple Creek reopened after single-vehicle crash

APPLE CREEK, Mo. (KFVS) - All northbound lanes on Interstate 55 have been reopened after crews responded to a single-vehicle crash that was blocking the roadway.

According to Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, all northbound lanes at the 118.4 mile marker on I-55 were reopened around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, October 17.

The roadway was blocked by a single-vehicle crash that injured two people.

Emergency crews were at the scene.

