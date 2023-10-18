Northbound lanes on I-55 near Apple Creek reopened after single-vehicle crash
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
APPLE CREEK, Mo. (KFVS) - All northbound lanes on Interstate 55 have been reopened after crews responded to a single-vehicle crash that was blocking the roadway.
According to Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, all northbound lanes at the 118.4 mile marker on I-55 were reopened around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, October 17.
The roadway was blocked by a single-vehicle crash that injured two people.
Emergency crews were at the scene.
