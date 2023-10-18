‘This is a terrifying conversation’: Kelce brothers talk Taylor Swift, Ed Kelce

Donna Kelce greets her sons, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, left, and Kansas City...
Donna Kelce greets her sons, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, left, and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce during the NFL football Super Bowl 57 opening night, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in Phoenix. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. (AP Photo/Matt York)(Matt York | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Traylor frenzy appears to be winding down as the newness of the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce matchup fades.

In the early stages of their relationship, Kelce was more open. He was very public about his interest in meeting Swift and, after she attended a Chiefs-Bears game at Arrowhead Stadium, openly praised her.

Shout out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy. I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light. On top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans of course. We script it all ladies and gentlemen. It was just impressive.

Travis Kelce on New Heights presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment
ALSO READ: Chiefs Kingdom welcomes half a million new fans, more than any other NFL team

Following that game, however, Kelce spoke on the New Heights podcast about the increased paparazzi outside his home and his desire to keep the internal workings of their relationship more private.

“So everything moving forward,” Kelce said, “I think talking about sports and saying ‘alright now’ will have to be kind of where I keep it.”

On the October 18 episode of New Heights, the brothers briefly discussed Swift’s third appearance at a Chiefs game.

“If you [were] watching the game, you saw something momentous happen,” Jason said.

“Momentous,” Travis agreed. That ‘momentous’ occasion was their father, Ed Kelce, speaking with Swift for the first time.

“He shouldn’t be talking to Taylor Swift,” Jason joked. “If you see Dad talking to someone and you can’t hear what’s happening, who knows where that conversation is going.”

Earlier in the episode, Jason asked Travis if he felt like “one of the team” with the security guards when he and Swift go out in public.

“I feel like whenever I’m on a date, I’m always having the sense of, like, I’m a man in this situation and I- I’m protective for sure,” Travis responded. “You always kind of have that feeling or that self-awareness, I guess.”

There’s currently no word on whether Swift will be in Kansas City this Sunday to watch the Chiefs play the Los Angeles Chargers.

CONTINUE READING: Tickets to Chiefs ‘ChampionShip’ experience in Frankfurt now open to the public

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

From left: Crystal Umfress and Kerry William Raymond were each charged with second-degree arson.

2 charged with felony arson in connection with fire at Kennett business

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Amber Ruch and Madison Steward
Two people are charged with felony arson in connection with a fire at a southeast Missouri business.

News

The “Silver Haired Legislature” was originally formed to make sure that the interests of...

Missouri’s Silver Haired Legislature holds 50th annual session to pick policy priorities

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Joe McLean (KFVS)
It’s the 50th year that a group of elderly Missourians has met in Jefferson City to set policy priorities for the state’s aging population.

News

According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Phillips was being held in the Fulton...

Wanted Fulton County escaped inmate caught; in custody in Tenn.

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Olivia Tock
The search is over for an inmate who escaped from the Fulton County Detention Center.

News

The second suspect charged in connection with a business fire in Kennett, Missouri is scheduled...

2nd arson suspect in Dunklin Co. scheduled to appear in court tomorrow

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Amber Ruch
The second suspect charged in connection with a business fire in Kennett, Missouri is scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning.

News

A look of one of the many different trash bins you can find in Kennett.

Kennett moves to take over trash service

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Griffin DeMarrais
A heated city council meeting in Missouri now has people questioning the city’s recent decision regarding its trash service.

Latest News

News

The monthly training focused on heavy lifting.

Regional homeland security response team holds training exercise in Scott City

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Heartland News
The monthly training focused on heavy lifting.

News

An investigation revealed that 49-year-old William Keene was operating a 1989 Harley Davidson...

Kentucky State Police investigating fatal crash in Marion

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Josh Seabaugh
Kentucky State Police Post 2 are investigating after a single vehicle fatal crash involving a motorcycle

News

The child’s father, 39-year-old Larry House, was arrested and charged with 1st Degree...

Father arrested after 5-year-old child brings prescription narcotic pills to McCracken County daycare

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Josh Seabaugh
A man is in custody after his child brings narcotic pills to a McCracken County daycare

News

Jessica Roach is charged with felony stealing.

Former Mo. mayor accused of stealing thousands of dollars from town

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Michale Johnson
A former mayor is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the town she used to lead in Pemiscot County.

News

At issue is more than $160,000 either missing or misused by the district.

MSHP investigating after state audit finds thousands of dollars missing or misspent by Dunklin Co. sewer dist.

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Michale Johnson and Madison Steward
At issue is more than $160,000 either missing or misused by the district.

News

One Heartland Business is aiming at giving back to local veterans and making sure they get the...

Murphysboro business looks to help local veterans

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Colin Baillie
One Heartland Business is aiming at giving back to local veterans and making sure they get the necessary help they need.