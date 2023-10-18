Study: Phone apps disturbing sleep patterns in America

Heartland Votes
New research has revealed how smartphone apps may be affecting Americans’ sleep patterns.
New research has revealed how smartphone apps may be affecting Americans’ sleep patterns.(WDTV)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - New research has revealed how smartphone apps may be affecting Americans’ sleep patterns.

According to a study by MattressNextDay, over 68% of Americans said they use their phone each night before bed. 39% admitted to being obsessed with scrolling through their phones.

The study looked into how long respondents spent scrolling certain apps during the work week and across the weekend.

AppsScreentime Monday-Friday (hours per week)Screentime Saturday-Sunday (hours per week)% increaseDays per year spent (weekend screentime)
WhatsApp2.266.66195%13.32
Snapchat2.776.75144%13.5
X2.746.4133%12.8
TikTok3.716.9788%13.94
Instagram3.636.0767%12.14
Messenger4.035.4635%10.92
YouTube5.976.539%12.6
Facebook5.446.939%11.86

During the work week, YouTube was found to be the most popular app, while on the weekend, TikTok caused the ending scrolling.

Researchers also looked at how much time users would spend on each app per year based on their total weekend screen time.

They found that an average TikTok user spends nearly 14 days per year on the app.

More information about the study can be found on MattressNextDay’s website.

