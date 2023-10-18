Small earthquake registers near Marston, Mo.

Heartland Votes
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:34 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A small earthquake registered in New Madrid County early Wednesday morning, October 18.

According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.6 earthquake was recorded at 12:57 a.m. approximately 3.7 miles southeast of Marston.

At first, the USGS reported the quake as a magnitude 2.9, but later downgraded it to a magnitude 2.6.

As of early Wednesday morning, no one has reported feeling the quake.

To learn more or to report feeling the earthquake, click here for the USGS website.

