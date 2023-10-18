Small earthquake registers near Marston, Mo.

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A small earthquake registered in New Madrid County early Wednesday morning, October 18.

According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.6 earthquake was recorded at 12:57 a.m. approximately 3.7 miles southeast of Marston.

At first, the USGS reported the quake as a magnitude 2.9, but later downgraded it to a magnitude 2.6.

As of early Wednesday morning, no one has reported feeling the quake.

To learn more or to report feeling the earthquake, click here for the USGS website.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.