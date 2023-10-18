Showers overnight, warm end to the work week

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, Heartland, the clouds are rolling into the region tonight, as well as a cold front. With that cold front, we could see some very light scattered showers. These will be out of the Heartland by the late morning, leaving partly cloudy conditions behind. After the front, it will be breezy across the region. Temperatures will start in the morning in the mid 50s and get up to the mid 70s. Sunshine returns by Friday, and breezy days in the mid 70s will continue throughout the rest of the week, and into the weekend. Sunday drops down to the upper 60s but the 70 degree temperatures return for the work week with mornings starting in the 40s. Enjoy the sunshine because the clouds will come back by next Wednesday.

