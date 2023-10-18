Heartland Votes
Remains of missing man found in Wayne County, Mo.

Patrick Chapman was reported missing on May 30, 2020. He was last seen in Mill Spring on May 1.
Patrick Chapman was reported missing on May 30, 2020. He was last seen in Mill Spring on May 1.(Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A report of possible human remains found in Wayne County, Missouri leads to a break in a missing persons case.

According to Wayne County Dean Finch, he found a human skull laying in a creek bed east of Mill Spring on Friday, October 13.

The discovery was made after someone reported finding possible human remains.

Sheriff Finch said he contacted JT Wilson with the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control (DDCC) to help with the discovery.

Both searched the area, but did not find any other remains or clues.

Finch said their search was called off and deferred to Monday because of incoming weather.

On Monday, Oct. 16, Finch, Wilson, volunteers from Clear Water and Piedmont Fire Departments and cadaver dogs, with their owner Krista Tucker, returned to where the initial remains were found and searched the area.

Finch said crews found a pair of coveralls, a pair of shoes and a shirt during their first search.

A cell phone was found in one of the pockets of the coveralls.

Crews then conducted a second search on the east side of the creek and discovered the rest of the remains.

Finch said the remains were collected and identified as those of Patrick Chapman.

Chapman was reported missing on May 30, 2020.

Family, volunteers and law enforcement had conducted multiple searches in the Mill Spring for Chapman.

Sheriff Finch confirms no foul play is suspected in Chapman’s death.

