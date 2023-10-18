Regional homeland security response team holds training exercise in Scott City

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Region E Homeland Security Response Team held a training exercise in southeast Missouri on Wednesday morning, October 18.

The monthly training focused on heavy lifting.

While there was no one actually in the car, the goal was to lift the tanker off the vehicle, pull the car out from under it and rescue the trapped victims.

We talked with Brad Dillow, battalion chief with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, who said work together with teams across the Heartland make them better as a whole.

“We do not have a, a rotating wrecker like this; Midwest, there’s a couple of other agencies within our region that have rotator trucks like this, but when we can get out here and work together as one team,” he said. “It’s just, it makes things work better, and our main goal is the patience and getting them out in the most effective and efficient way we can.”

In addition to the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, Sikeston Department of Public Safety, Jackson Fire Department and Stoddard County Ambulance attended the training.

