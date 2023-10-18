Murphysboro business looks to help local veterans

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Once they come back from serving our country, many Veterans have a hard time getting back on their feet.

One Heartland business is aiming at giving back to local veterans and making sure they get the necessary help they need.

Chelsea Maynor and husband, Veteran Christopher Maynor, started Daniel Dean’s, a clothing store in downtown Murphysboro.

“We’re just two small town business owners trying to raise our babies and make a difference,” said Chelsea Maynor.

That difference is helping local veterans work through any problems they are going through.

“We hear it all the time, my husband gets a phone call being the VFW district commander, ‘hey do you know how I can get this?’ And he’ll be like ‘yeah this service is offered.’ Anything we can do to help other veterans to get the word out because we don’t want anyone struggling, let alone a veteran,” said Chelsea Maynor.

Christopher said this business is all about helping everyone who ever served.

“I want to help my brothers and sisters because we left brothers and sisters and I know we all want to live for them so I’m just trying to provide a better life for my fellow veterans because I feel like I owe it to the veterans that didn’t make it home,” said Christopher Maynor.

Maynor recognized how tough it is coming back after serving. He said this store is for every veteran.

“When you come from being an infantryman and trying to transfer to something in civilian life, it’s hard,” said Christopher Maynor. “The feeling of having purpose in the military and doing your job and stuff like that and then to come back down and restart when all your peers have went to college, they’re running businesses or they’re doing their thing. And then you’re back down here restarting.”

While from the outside it looks like a clothing store, the impacts are greater than the walls it sits between.

“We wanted a store for men to come to. That they can shop, feel themselves, put their hands on an item, some of these companies are veteran owned as well so we look at that impact, we’re helping other veteran owned businesses,” said Christopher Maynor.

The Maynor’s are heading to Washington D.C. next week to speak in front of the Veteran Affairs committee to share their story.

On November 25, Daniel Dean’s is hosting a ribbon cutting event. It will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Ribbon Cutting itself will begin at 11 a.m. Daniel Dean’s is named after Christopher’s father.

