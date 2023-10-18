Heartland Votes
MO lawsuits will determine future of cannabis taxes for counties

By Nathan Vickers
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV) -- Stakeholders in the cannabis industry are closely watching a lawsuit against St. Louis County challenging whether counties can collect a sales tax on marijuana on top of city taxes.

Robust Dispensary, a Florissant-based company, filed the suit earlier in October. The suit calls the county’s 3% tax on marijuana unconstitutional under the amendment approved by voters in 2022 that legalized recreational marijuana.

Other business owners, like Tom Bommarito, have been supportive of Robust’s legal action.

Bommarito owns the Green Light Dispensary in Ferguson. He said his business has also had to add both the county and city taxes to their sales. He said he and other stakeholders are concerned about possibly overtaxing cannabis, pushing customers back to the illegal market.

“The county stepping on this seems to be a money grab. We want it to be fair across the board,” he said.

St. Louis County would not comment on the pending litigation. The county expects to rake in roughly $3 million per year from the sales tax.

Steve Hobbs, a spokesperson for the Missouri Association of Counties, said counties should be allowed to collect tax revenue from marijuana sales, and that they are allowed to under the amendment.

He also argued that counties may need that revenue to support programs like public safety.

“People recognize that there will be effects from the legalization of marijuana. In most Missouri Counties, the counties are responsible for those programs,” Hobbs said.

