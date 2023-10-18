Heartland Votes
Missouri’s Silver Haired Legislature holds 50th annual session to pick policy priorities

Transportation, disability accommodation among group’s main focus areas
By Joe McLean (KFVS)
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s the 50th year that a group of elderly Missourians has met in Jefferson City to set policy priorities for the state’s aging population.

It’s called the “Silver Haired Legislature,” originally formed to make sure that the interests of Missouri’s elderly are not disregarded.

The 95 delegates are elected by local chapters throughout the state to form the model assembly.

Patricia Bowers comes from Robertsville, on the outskirts of St. Louis, and, on Wednesday, served as Speaker of the House.

“Our mission is to serve as advocates for seniors to make sure that they live comfortably, that they have what they need, and to make sure that we talk to our senators and house representatives from Missouri to make those things happen,” Bowers said.

Each year, the delegates spend three days discussing, amending and voting on drafted bills, which are then sent to lawmakers to consider in the forthcoming session.

“Some of the policies that we’re talking about today are transportation, dental needs, medical needs, hearing aids, just to name a few,” said John Kramer, the SHL’s president.

One of the policies that was approved by the group Wednesday, would see the state expand access to public transportation for seniors.

Another, would crack down harder on public buildings that aren’t ADA accessible.

Aside from the age requirements, this group doesn’t consider a member’s political party affiliation.

“We try to leave those things aside, we work together, it doesn’t matter what you are,” Bowers said. “We are cohesive and stick together and vote on what we want to make top priorities.”

The group started with 23 bills, 18 died in committees and the group will eventually narrow those down to the top five.

Those top five will be the main policy priorities the group will lobby for in the coming session.

The 2024 Legislative session in Missouri begins January 3.

