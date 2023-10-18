Heartland Votes
Missouri deadline for reimbursement requests for disaster-related damages is October 21

The federal funding is available to Missouri counties impacted by storms from July 29 to August 14, which included severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding.(Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Local, state and nonprofit agencies and organizations in Missouri seeking reimbursement for expenses due to expenses due to severe storms have until October 21.

Those impacted by storms from July 29 to August 14, which included severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding, have until 11:59 p.m. on October 21 to submit their requests to the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency.

Public Assistance federal funding is available to state and local governments, as well as certain private nonprofit organizations in 26 Missouri counties. Counties in the Heartland that are able to request funding include Bollinger, Madison, Mississippi, New Madrid, Perry, Scott, Ste. Genevieve, and Wayne.

Eligible applicants are reimbursed for disaster-related costs for emergency response, debris removal and permanent work such as repairs or replacement of schools, roads, bridges and other public infrastructure.

To download the RPA form, those eligible can go online to go online to Public Assistance Program | SEMA (mo.gov) and click on DR-4741, or contact the SEMA district coordinator. The form is one-page long and should take about 10 minutes to fill out. All information on the form must be completed.

