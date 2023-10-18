Heartland Votes
Mayfield man arrested after multiple firearms stolen

Officers with the Mayfield Police Department arrested a man after recent burglary at a local gun store(Mayfield Police Department)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A Mayfield man was arrested after police responded to a burglary at a gun store.

On October 10, around 4 a.m., Officers with the Mayfield Police Department responded to a burglary at a local gun store from where multiple firearms were stolen. Upon arrival, the suspect was no longer on scene.

After a two-day investigation of gathering video and physical evidence, 34-year-old Johnathan Sharp was arrested on October 12. Sharp was charged with 1st Degree Burglary, 1st Degree Criminal Mischief, and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

On October 16, Detectives with the Mayfield Police Department went to an address on South 6th Street for a follow up investigation on the arrest of Sharp. Consent to search the property was granted to the Detectives, which lead to the recovery of all eleven stolen firearms and other stolen goods.

The Mayfield Police Department is continuing the investigation.

