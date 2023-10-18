Heartland Votes
Man killed in single-vehicle rollover crash

By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Marion, Illinois man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in rural Elkville early Wednesday morning, October 18.

The crash happened around 2:12 a.m. on Royalton Road at Barwick Road.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Trenton J. Miller was driving eastbound on Royalton Rd. when his SUV went off the right side of the road, hit a culvert, hit a utility pole and then flipped several times.

The sheriff’s office said Miller was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle.

First responders treated Miller at the scene and rushed him to a hospital where he passed away.

The roadway was closed for approximately 4.5 hours.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.

Members of the Jackson County Ambulance Service, Jackson County Coroner’s Office, Elkville Fire Department, Dowell Fire Department and Royalton Fire Department assisted with the emergency.

