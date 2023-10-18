Heartland Votes
Kentucky State Police investigating fatal crash in Marion

An investigation revealed that 49-year-old William Keene was operating a 1989 Harley Davidson...
An investigation revealed that 49-year-old William Keene was operating a 1989 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he lost control and struck a wooden telephone pole(Pixabay)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MARION, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police Post 2 are investigating after a single vehicle fatal crash involving a motorcycle.

On October 17 around 6.46 p.m., KSP Post 2 responded to a single vehicle motorcycle collision at the intersection of North Main Street and East Mound Park Avenue in Marion.

According to a release from KSP, an investigation revealed that 49-year-old William Keene of Sturgis, Ky. was operating a 1989 Harley Davidson motorcycle while going eastbound on West Mound Park Avenue.

The motorcycle accelerated from a stop sign at the intersection of West Mound Park Avenue and North Main Street, crossed North Main Street, and attempted to drive onto East Mound Park Avenue. For currently unknown reasons, Keene lost control of the motorcycle and struck a wooden telephone pole.

Keene was transported to the Crittenden County Community Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

A passenger, Jamie Whitworth of Marion, was not injured from the collision.

