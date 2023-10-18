Kennett moves to take over trash service

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - A heated city council meeting in Missouri now has people questioning the city’s recent decision regarding its trash service.

In a seven to two vote, the Kennett City Council voted to establish a single provider for the residential trash service by November 2025, according to a news release.

That provider will be the Kennett Board of Public Works, which some people don’t agree with.

“All we have ever asked for is a vote on it,” Lora Tate said.

Tate has lived in Kennett for 33 years. He said this has been something talked about for some time and does not get why the sudden change was made.

“We have turned it down several times and they know I guess they are assuming it is going to get turned down again,” Tate said.

Tate said she likes her service now and is worried about one organization taking over.

“I like being able to pick up the phone and being able to call Sharps and say you missed me, and within an hour they are back over there to get it and I don’t think we are going to have the same service there,” Tate said.

CEO of Kennett City Light Gas and Water Jamie Chitester said his organization taking this over is not out of the ordinary.

“Time and time again different courts have said you know what, trash sanitary disposal is a city utility just like electric gas, and water,” Chitester said.

Chitester said this was not their decision. He understands there is going to be a transition period but ensures the people they will do right by them.

The news release said during the two-year transition period, the board will build a transfer station, procure equipment, and staff the new department.

“100% there will be an adjustment period, but we will get through it, and we will come out the other side better and I think 5 years from now people will say why didn’t we do this 20 years ago,” Chitester said.

Co-owner of Sharp Disposals Kami Sharp said this means her eight men who provide the service will be out of jobs and does not understand why this was not up to the people.

“If City Light Gas and Water want to do their own trash service that is fine, but I think the citizens of Kennett should be able to choose if they want City Light Gas and Water, Sharp Disposals, or anyone else,” Sharp said.

The council said the change would help clean up Kennett and give them a better shot of getting a hospital back.

The current cost estimate for the monthly service is approximately $16.85. The city said the charge will be automatically added to resident’s utility bills once the Board of Public Works begins providing the service.

