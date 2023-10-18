JCAR members bash DCFS, reject daycare rule proposal

CHICAGO (WGEM) - The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) will not be able to move forward with a new rule governing when early childhood assistants can watch kids in unsupervised day cares.

Members of the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules (JCAR) voted to object again Tuesday to an emergency rule limiting early childhood assistants to watching a day care classroom alone for an hour-and-a-half at a time, up to three hours per day.

The committee previous suspended the regulation. Members reiterated their objections Tuesday.

“We need daycares to get people back to work after COVID,” said Rep. Dave Vella, D-Rockford. “We need daycares to make sure that our kids are taken care of and not in unapproved places. We need just need daycares and, not just the rule, but the whole system has been very frustrating.”

The emergency rule is set to expire Oct. 29.

Committee members are looking forward to hearing from DCFS leaders about improvements at their November meeting.

Following the hearing, DCFS released a statement:

“Illinois DCFS is proud of the integrity and high licensing standards we continue to maintain to protect the safety of our youngest and most vulnerable citizens - the children at our day care centers. Our agreement today is the result of many months of hard work and negotiation in which a compromise was reached resulting in early childhood assistants to be able to lead a classroom with children under the age of two, without the presence of an early childhood teacher for up to three hours per day. The assistants will be able to perform this function, provided they have at least one year of experience (1560 clock hours) and have completed the Illinois Department of Humans Services free Child Development Health and Safety Basics training.”

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.