Human remains found in Bollinger County identified

According to the Bollinger County Sheriff's Office, 42-year-old Leah Lamb was reported missing...
According to the Bollinger County Sheriff's Office, 42-year-old Leah Lamb was reported missing on Friday, Sept. 29.(Source: Bollinger County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Preliminary autopsy and identity results have been released in connection with human remains found in Bollinger County last week.

According to Bollinger County Sheriff Casey Graham, the remains have been identified as those of 42-year-old Leah Lamb, of St. Louis. She was reported missing on Friday, September 29.

Sheriff Graham confirms Lamb’s remains were found on Thursday, October 12 during a search of the property were she had been last seen.

The search took place on private property in the area of County Road 500 and State Highway 34 west, which the sheriff said consists of 225 acres within Bollinger County.

Members of the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office, Woodland Fire Protection District and the Homeland Security Response Team took part in the search.

The remains were taken to the St. Francois County Morgue in Farmington, Mo.

An autopsy was conducted on Monday and the preliminary results were released to the public on Wednesday.

According to Sheriff Graham, Lamb’s remains did not have any signs of traumatic injuries or fractures and no foul play is suspected in her death.

Graham further stated there would not be any further information released at this time in connection with this investigation.

