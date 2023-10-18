Heartland tournament sports results from Tuesday 10/17
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Here’s a look at tournament sports results from around the Heartland on Tuesday, October 17.
H.S. Girls Golf
Class 4 Girls State Golf Tournament
Jackson finished in 4th place
Alana Gilbert led the way with a two day 163 followed by Julia Schlitt with a 164
Class 3 Girls State Golf Tournament
Poplar Bluff’s Olivia Thetford finished tied for 11th
Notre Dame two golfers in top 25
Grayson Mauer finished 18th
Eliza Barnette finished 25th
Class 4 District 1 Softball Title game
Notre Dame-10
Farmington-4
Class 5 District 1 Volleyball (1st Round)
Jackson defeated Northwest
