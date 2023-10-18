Heartland tournament sports results from Tuesday 10/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Here’s a look at tournament sports results from around the Heartland on Tuesday, October 17.

H.S. Girls Golf

Class 4 Girls State Golf Tournament

Jackson finished in 4th place

Alana Gilbert led the way with a two day 163 followed by Julia Schlitt with a 164

Class 3 Girls State Golf Tournament

Poplar Bluff’s Olivia Thetford finished tied for 11th

Notre Dame two golfers in top 25

Grayson Mauer finished 18th

Eliza Barnette finished 25th

Class 4 District 1 Softball Title game

Notre Dame-10

Farmington-4

Class 5 District 1 Volleyball (1st Round)

Jackson defeated Northwest

