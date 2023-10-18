GRAPHIC: Van der Sloot describes grisly killing of Natalee Holloway to attorney, court docs show

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Joran van der Sloot pleaded guilty Wednesday to extortion and wire fraud charges stemming from accepting money from Natalee Holloway’s family in exchange for information about her death.

Van der Sloot appeared at the Hugo L. Black Federal Courthouse in Birmingham, where he admitted to killing Natalee Holloway 18 years ago, according to her family. He also admitted to extorting money from the family.

WBRC obtained court documents of Wednesday’s hearing and sentencing of van der Sloot. They include a portion of a recorded confession of van der Sloot (JVDS) to his attorney, Kevin Butler (Butler) that took place Oct. 3.

Note: The conversation below picks up mid-confession.

WARNING: The details below are graphic.

JVDS: “Plus uh, she – she asked to go back to her hotel but I was just trying to get dropped off a little bit further away from her hotel so we could uh walk back to her hotel and I might still get a chance to – to be with her.”

BUTLER: “Okay.”

JVDS: “That’s what I was hoping for.”

BUTLER: “Okay, so what happens?”

JVDS: “Uhm, yeah and Deepak drops me off at another place, uh, a little right of the – of the Marriott Hotel known as The Fisherman’s Huts. Uhm, this place uh, is not so far from, you know, the next hotel is the Marriott, and the next hotel after that is a – another Marriott, which is a timeshare. And then it’s the – the Holiday Inn. Uhm, we – we walk along the beach. Uh…”

BUTLER: “Alright uhm, do Deepak and Satish get out? Come with…uh, what – what – what happens?”

JVDS: “No, uh Deepak and Satish leave. Uh, they uh leave uhm, they go back to their home, I assume they go back to their home. Uhm, they get in their car and they leave. Uh, I’m actually with uh, I’m actually with uh, Natalee, walking along the beach. Uh, I find a space before we get to the, before we get to the Marriott Hotel, where I lay her down, we lay down together in the sand and uh, we start kissing each other. I start – I get her to kiss me again and we start kissing each other. And uh, I start feeling her up again and she tells me no. She tells me she doesn’t want me to – to feel her up. Uh, I insist. I keep feeling her up either way. Uhm, and uh she knees me uh, she ends up kneeing me in the crotch. Uh, when she knees me in the crotch, uh, I get up, on the beach and I kick her ex – extremely hard in – in the face. Uhm, yeah, she’s laying down uh unconscious, possibly even uh, even dead, but definitely unconscious. And uhm, I see uh, right next to her there’s a – there’s a huge uh cinderblock laying on the beach.”

BUTLER: “When you say cinderblock, uhm, I’m looking at the walls of this uhm place, is it like those?”

JVDS: “Exact same cinderblocks. I see a – a huge cinderblock laying on the – on the beach. Uh, I take this and uh, yeah, I – I – I smash her head in with it completely. Uh, yeah, her face basically, you know, uh collapses in. Even though it’s dark, I can see her face is collapsed in. Uhm, afterwards I don’t exactly know uh, what uh, you know, I’m – I’m scared. I don’t know what to do. Uh, and I uh, I decide to – to take her and uh – uh to put her into the ocean. Uhm, I uh, I push her off. Uh, I walk up uh, up to about my knees into the ocean and I push her off into – into the – into the sea. Uhm, and uhm, yeah, after that I – I get out. I – I walk home.”

Van der Sloot was sentenced to 20 years, with credit for time served in United States custody, and this sentence will run concurrently with his Peruvian sentence. He will remain behind bars until June 9, 2043.

“For the Holloway family, this has been a journey filled with patience, perseverance and courage as they continued to seek justice for Natalee,” said U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona.

Van der Sloot will be extradited to Peru soon to finish serving his sentence for the death of Stephany Flores.

