Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Former Mo. mayor accused of stealing thousands of dollars from town

Jessica Roach is charged with felony stealing.
Jessica Roach is charged with felony stealing.(KFVS)
By Michale Johnson
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLAND, Mo. (KFVS) - A former mayor is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the town she used to lead in Pemiscot County.

Jessica Roach is charged with felony stealing.

According to court documents, Roach is accused of stealing more than $60,000 from the town of Holland during her time as acting mayor.

Investigators allege Roach failed to deposit more than $66,000 in utility payments and property taxes between 2018 and April 2021.

They also say she made large cash deposits into her personal account totaling more than $66,000.

On Monday, October 16, Roach pleaded not guilty to the charges against her.

A case review is scheduled for later in October.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee National Forest Service Road No. 345, also known as Snake Road, is closed until October...
Snake Road closed until Oct. 30
Rani, 27, unexpectedly passed away on Oct. 13, 2023, according to the Saint Louis Zoo.
Saint Louis Zoo says Asian elephant, Rani, died unexpectedly
42-year-old Alexis Stallman pled guilty today to first-degree murder in connection to the...
Woman pleads guilty to 1st degree murder in stabbing death of ex-husband
Patrick Chapman was reported missing on May 30, 2020. He was last seen in Mill Spring on May 1.
Remains of missing man found in Wayne County, Mo.
A Piedmont woman was seriously injured in a crash in Wayne County on Monday, October 16.
Piedmont woman seriously injured in Wayne County crash

Latest News

The great glass pumpkin patch sale will be Saturday, October 21 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Creating glass pumpkins for SIU’s great pumpkin patch sale
Pumpkins that are made of glass are being made at SIU Carbondale by college students, also...
SIU students demonstrate glass pumpkin making
Coming this weekend to Carbondale, the Great Glass Pumpkin Patch sale
SIU students get ready for Great Glass Pumpkin Patch
An investigation revealed that 49-year-old William Keene was operating a 1989 Harley Davidson...
Kentucky State Police investigating fatal crash in Marion