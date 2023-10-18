Former Mo. mayor accused of stealing thousands of dollars from town

HOLLAND, Mo. (KFVS) - A former mayor is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the town she used to lead in Pemiscot County.

Jessica Roach is charged with felony stealing.

According to court documents, Roach is accused of stealing more than $60,000 from the town of Holland during her time as acting mayor.

Investigators allege Roach failed to deposit more than $66,000 in utility payments and property taxes between 2018 and April 2021.

They also say she made large cash deposits into her personal account totaling more than $66,000.

On Monday, October 16, Roach pleaded not guilty to the charges against her.

A case review is scheduled for later in October.

