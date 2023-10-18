First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook

Heartland Votes
Breezy and mild....isolated light showers possible tonight....
By Brian Alworth
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:05 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
We’ll have more clouds and even an isolated shower over the next couple of days, but for the most part our mild and dry pattern will continue. A slowly approaching cold front will move through Thursday. Ahead of this weak system we’ll have a stronger southwest breeze and more clouds. A few showers are possible tonight, Thursday and Thursday night but they should be very light, so the chance of measurable rain looks pretty low. Highs today and Thursday will be in the mid 70s….a bit cooler behind the front on Friday.

The weekend continues to look mostly clear and dry....with seasonable temps for mid-October. Longer range models are finally showing a pattern shift later next week….with more clouds and a better chance of rain about Thursday or Friday.

