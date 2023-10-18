Heartland Votes
First Alert: Breezy, mild with isolated light showers possible tonight

Today will be breezy, cloudy and mild.
Today will be breezy, cloudy and mild.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:24 AM CDT
(KFVS) - Light to dense fog is again possible this morning, especially near lakes, rivers and ponds.

There could also be some frost, but less of a chance with temperatures in the low 40s and low 50s.

Today is looking breezy and a bit more cloudy ahead of a slow and weak cold front Thursday.

Afternoon highs will be in the mid 70s.

A few isolated showers are possible tonight, Thursday and Thursday night.

Showers look to be very light, so the chance of measurable rain looks to be very low.

Afternoon highs on Thursday will also be in the mid 70s, but a bit cooler on Friday.

The weekend continues to look mostly clear and dry, with seasonable temperatures in the low 70s.

