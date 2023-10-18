Father arrested after 5-year-old child brings prescription narcotic pills to McCracken County daycare

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is in custody after his child brings narcotic pills to a McCracken County daycare.

On October 17, around 3:50 p.m., deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a daycare facility in reference to a five-year-old child having pills in their possession.

Upon arrival, deputies identified the pills as being a mixture of Hydrocodone and Oxycodone and were in a small plastic baggy. The child told the daycare staff that the pills were his dad’s and he brought them from home.

The child’s father, 39-year-old Larry House, was located and arrested. He was lodged in the McCracken County Jail. House was charged with 1st Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (drug unspecified) and 1st Degree Wanton Endangerment.

