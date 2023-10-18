Driver arrested after leading police on chase in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police were led on a chase in Cape Girardeau early Wednesday morning following a traffic stop.

According to Ptlm. Bobby Newton with the Cape Police Department, around 2 a.m. on October 18, an officer attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation near N. Lorimier Street and Themis St.

The driver led officers on a chase for several blocks, before entering Shawnee Park. The driver attempted to drive through the grass and back onto Hwy. 74, but crashed into the ditch.

Newton says the driver left the truck, but the vehicle continued to travel across S. Minnesota Ave. before it crashed into another ditch on the opposite side of the roadway.

Officers found the driver attempting to flee through a heavily wooded area.

The driver taken into custody and transported by EMS to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

This investigation is ongoing.

