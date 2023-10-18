Creating glass pumpkins for SIU’s great pumpkin patch sale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The great glass pumpkin patch sale is returning to Southern Illinois University Carbondale, which also means some students are busy making numerous glass pumpkins.

Student Ryan Mell said this program keeps him pretty busy.

“We’ve been doing it every year since 2006. We’ll have around 500 or so pumpkins, some made by the individual students and then some of them we’ve made as production style, different color combinations, all sorts of good stuff, varying sizes. But October 21st we will be outside of podium right in the courtyard with our medley of beautiful glass pumpkins from nine until noon,” Mell said.

When asked about how much work goes into crafting the perfect pumpkin, he said this, “That’s a good question. Each pumpkin takes anywhere from ten to 15 to 20 minutes to make, but class belongs like any kind of art art form. It’s really about the time that it goes to become proficient enough to do it in that allotted time. You know, you don’t just pick it up and decide one day I’m going to make 500 pumpkins and we’ll call it good. A lot of practice, a lot of trial and error, getting comfortable with the glass. It’s kind of like dancing.”

Mell explained when the glass is moving, you’re moving with it, and you want to be working together as a team.

“Otherwise you can have a molten hot globe on the floor and no pumpkin in the kiln,” Mell explained.

When I asked what he’s looking forward to the most, he said, “I just like seeing people get excited about it. Any glassblower will pretty much tell you they’ve made their fair share of pumpkins. But when non-glass blowers come by and are as captivated as people get for the pumpkins and so was a pretty good feeling. And you know, hopefully it’ll be a nice day out and it’ll be some good weather. And we’ll soak up some sun and see some people get jazzed up over pumpkins.”

The great glass pumpkin patch sale will be Saturday, October 21 from 9 a.m. to noon. You can find more information here.

