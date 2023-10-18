Community members discuss future of the justice center in Perryville, Mo.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A meeting was held at the city hall in Perryville, Missouri Tuesday night to discuss the future of the justice center.

There were many members of the community present, expressing their feelings and concerns mainly on the potential 17 jobs lost if they outsource the 911 Center.

We spoke with Direk Hunt, the chief of the Perryville Police Department, who shares the shock of it all.

“We all are sad about this--we didn’t know this was going to happen like this,” Hunt said. “And I’m sure the citizens are going to feel the same way, if they lose the idea that they can call somebody on the other end that they’ve spoken to before. They won’t get that anymore.”

Perryville Justice Center meeting

Decisions on the matter are still pending.

