Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Community members discuss future of the justice center in Perryville, Mo.

Perryville Justice Center meeting
By Olivia Tock
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A meeting was held at the city hall in Perryville, Missouri Tuesday night to discuss the future of the justice center.

There were many members of the community present, expressing their feelings and concerns mainly on the potential 17 jobs lost if they outsource the 911 Center.

We spoke with Direk Hunt, the chief of the Perryville Police Department, who shares the shock of it all.

“We all are sad about this--we didn’t know this was going to happen like this,” Hunt said. “And I’m sure the citizens are going to feel the same way, if they lose the idea that they can call somebody on the other end that they’ve spoken to before. They won’t get that anymore.”

Perryville Justice Center meeting

Decisions on the matter are still pending.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee National Forest Service Road No. 345, also known as Snake Road, is closed until October...
Snake Road closed until Oct. 30
No officers were hurt and no one else on scene was hurt.
Deadly officer-involved shooting under investigation in Sikeston; officer on administrative leave
42-year-old Alexis Stallman pled guilty today to first-degree murder in connection to the...
Woman pleads guilty to 1st degree murder in stabbing death of ex-husband
Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.
VIDEO: Teen volleyball player who lost legs after being hit by car walks with prosthetics at game
A Piedmont woman was seriously injured in a crash in Wayne County on Monday, October 16.
Piedmont woman seriously injured in Wayne County crash

Latest News

All northbound lanes on Interstate 55 have been reopened after crews responded to a...
Northbound lanes on I-55 near Apple Creek reopened after single-vehicle crash
The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that took place in...
Investigation underway after shooting in New Madrid County
Missouri Education Board downgrades SEL standards amid ‘great deal of confusion’
Missouri Education Board downgrades SEL standards amid ‘great deal of confusion’
Catholic Charities donated and built the raised garden beds for Parkview School on October 17.
Raised garden beds installed at school so children with disabilities can participate
The suspect was described as average male height, thin build, wearing a tan or white hoodie and...
Hickman, Ky. police investigating business robbery