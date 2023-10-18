Chance of rain overnight

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good afternoon, it was a crisp morning but temperatures in the mid 70s will make for a warm afternoon. Partly sunny skies and a breeze out of the southwest will keep up slightly warmer today. Clouds will increase throughout the day as a weak cold front moves through. Tracking the chance for scattered light showers overnight into early parts of Thursday. Behind the front winds will shift back to the northwest remaining breezy to kick off the weekend. Temperatures are expected to stay slightly above average, in the mid 70s, through Saturday.

The weekend is shaping up to be really nice out, with plenty of sunshine in the afternoon and evenings dropping to the lower 50s upper 40s. It should be a great weekend for any fall festivities. Sunday is forecasted to be the coolest day with afternoon temps in the upper 60s.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.