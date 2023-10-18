Heartland Votes
Caught on Camera: Republic, Mo., man captures porcupine on Ring camera

Jerad Howard/Republic, Mo.
Jerad Howard/Republic, Mo.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Sometimes, you can see the wildest things on your doorbell camera.

A viewer in Republic captured a video of a porcupine on their doorstep. Jerad Howard says the porcupine appeared on their doorstep around 4 a.m.

The Missouri Department of Conservation says porcupines aren’t native to our area, but they used to be. Over the decades, they’ve only been seen sporadically, but the sightings increased in the last decade.

If you happen to notice a porcupine or another non-native species roaming around Missouri, contact the Missouri Department of Conservation.

