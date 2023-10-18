Heartland Votes
10 arrested in Calloway County Drug Trafficking cases

10 individuals have been arrested on Indictment Warrants related to over 20 Drug Trafficking cases in Calloway County. Drugs being trafficked included Methamphetamine, Fentanyl and Hallucinogens(MGN)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - 10 individuals have been arrested on Indictment Warrants related to over 20 Drug Trafficking cases in Calloway County.

At the end of September, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division submitted over 20 Drug Trafficking cases to the Calloway County Circuit Court Grand Jury. After they were submitted, Indictment Warrants were issued to the parties involved.

Over the last two weeks, multiple individuals were located and arrested on said Warrants. Several other subjects have yet to be located and the search is still ongoing. The individuals were arrested on the following charges:

Bradley Cathey, 34 of Murray

  • Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)
  • Persistent Felony Offender I

Krista Baker, 35 of Murray

  • Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)
  • Trafficking in Controlled Substance 2nd degree, 1st Offense

Dakota Davenport, 25 of Murray

  • 2 counts of Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st degree, 1st Offense (Carfentanil or Fentanyl)
  • Persistent Felony Offender II

Thomas Terrell, 39 of Murray

  • Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)
  • Persistent Felony Offender I

Dawn Hall, 57 of Murray

  • Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Deg, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon

Stephanie Newell, 45 of Hopkinsville

  • Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)
  • Persistent Felony Offender I

Kadeem Tyrell Willis, 32 of New Concord

  • Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)
  • Persistent Felony Offender II

Tyra Ford, 59 of New Concord

  • Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)

Heather Wilkins, 30 of Dexter

  • 2 counts of Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)
  • Trafficking in Controlled Substance 2nd degree, 1st Offense (Hallucinogens)

Samuel Wilson, 37 of Murray

  • Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)
  • Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st degree, 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified)
  • Trafficking in Controlled Substance 3rd degree, 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified)
  • 2 counts of Trafficking in Marijuana 1st Offense (Less than 8 ounces)
  • Possession of Controlled Substance 2nd Degree (Drug Unspecified)
  • Possession of Controlled Substance 3rd Degree (Drug Unspecified)
  • 2 counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • 2 counts of Persistent Felony Offender I
