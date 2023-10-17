Warming trend start tomorrow

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. We saw a pleasant afternoon after a very chilly start to our Tuesday. For this evening we will see clear skies and chilly conditions. Temperatures will slowly fall through the 50s. Lows by morning will be in the lower 40s. For Wednesday we will start off mostly sunny with clouds increasing through the day. Highs will reach the lower to middle 70s with southerly winds increasing gusting over 20MPH at times. A weak disturbance will move through the area Wednesday night bringing a slight chance for a few isolated showers however, at this time it appears most of the Heartland will remain dry.

