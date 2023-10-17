Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Warming trend start tomorrow

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. We saw a pleasant afternoon after a very chilly start to our Tuesday. For this evening we will see clear skies and chilly conditions. Temperatures will slowly fall through the 50s. Lows by morning will be in the lower 40s. For Wednesday we will start off mostly sunny with clouds increasing through the day. Highs will reach the lower to middle 70s with southerly winds increasing gusting over 20MPH at times. A weak disturbance will move through the area Wednesday night bringing a slight chance for a few isolated showers however, at this time it appears most of the Heartland will remain dry.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee National Forest Service Road No. 345, also known as Snake Road, is closed until October...
Snake Road closed until Oct. 30
No officers were hurt and no one else on scene was hurt.
Deadly officer-involved shooting under investigation in Sikeston; officer on administrative leave
42-year-old Alexis Stallman pled guilty today to first-degree murder in connection to the...
Woman pleads guilty to 1st degree murder in stabbing death of ex-husband
Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.
VIDEO: Teen volleyball player who lost legs after being hit by car walks with prosthetics at game
Matthew McCulloch is facing 11 charges after shots were fired at a trunk-or-treat event in...
Former St. Louis County prosecutor’s son charged after shots fired at Kirkwood trunk-or-treat event

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Temperatures gradually increasing
First Alert weather at 4 p.m. 10/17
First Alert weather at 4 p.m. 10/17
Your First Alert forecast at noon on 10/17.
First Alert noon forecast 10/17
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook