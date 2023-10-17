Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

This NFL team has gained half a million new fans this season, far more than any other team

The Kansas City Chiefs have recorded the highest growth in social media followers since the start of the 2023 NFL season. (Source: KCTV)
By Zoë Shriner and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – The Taylor Swift effect has given the Kansas City Chiefs a massive new following.

The team is getting some extra attention this season and has seen a large increase in social media followers.

According to a study from CasinoAlpha, the Chiefs have recorded the highest growth in social media followers since the start of the 2023 NFL season.

The study used data from Instagram, X and TikTok to track the social media followings of all 32 NFL teams from the beginning of the season on Sept. 7 to now.

It found that the Kansas City Chiefs have gained nearly 550,000 new followers across its social media accounts – a 6.48% increase.

Taylor Swift, center, attended the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football game against the Chicago...
Taylor Swift, center, attended the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football game against the Chicago Bears with Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, at lower left, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo.(Reed Hoffmann | AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

The Chiefs’ growth was the biggest increase by a long shot. The Miami Dolphins had the second-highest follower increase with 157,000 new followers (a 3.88% increase) across Instagram, X and TikTok.

Swift attended her third Chiefs game last weekend amid her budding romance with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

According to another study from Averagebeing, the Chiefs gain an average of 18,000 new Instagram followers every time Swift attends a game.

Kelce himself has seen a massive increase in fans and followers. Every time Swift comes to support him at a game, he gains an average of 125,000 new followers each game.

The Taylor Swift effect doesn’t stop there – Kelce also saw a nearly 400% increase in sales of his jersey after Swift attended her first Chiefs game, a spokesperson for sports merchandise company Fanatics told the Associated Press.

The official NFL Instagram account is benefiting, too – getting an average of nearly 13,000 new Instagram followers every time Swift shows up to a game.

Preetham Reddy, Founder of Averagebeing, said Swift is making a massive impact on the NFL and specifically the Chiefs.

“A lot of Swifties have clearly thrown their support behind Taylor’s new budding romance with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, with Instagram followings shooting up for both the player and his team over the last month,” Reddy said in a statement. “It will be interesting to monitor the trend moving forward to see if Taylor’s appearances at NFL games continue to impact the Chiefs’ popularity this season.”

Swift is currently on a break from her record-breaking Eras Tour, which resumes Nov. 9 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. In the meantime, she’s been spotted on dinner dates with Kelce and even made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live with him.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No officers were hurt and no one else on scene was hurt.
Deadly officer-involved shooting under investigation in Sikeston; officer on administrative leave
Shawnee National Forest Service Road No. 345, also known as Snake Road, is closed until October...
Snake Road closed until Oct. 30
Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.
VIDEO: Teen volleyball player who lost legs after being hit by car walks with prosthetics at game
Matthew McCulloch is facing 11 charges after shots were fired at a trunk-or-treat event in...
Former St. Louis County prosecutor’s son charged after shots fired at Kirkwood trunk-or-treat event
42-year-old Alexis Stallman pled guilty today to first-degree murder in connection to the...
Woman pleads guilty to 1st degree murder in stabbing death of ex-husband

Latest News

Wounded Palestinians arrive to al-Shifa hospital, following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City,...
Israel bombs Gaza region where civilians were told to seek refuge, as mediators try to unlock aid
[FILE PHOTO] People gathered on Water Street in downtown Cape Girardeau for the Riverfront Fall...
2nd Annual Riverfront Fall Festival in downtown Cape Girardeau Oct. 21
The House of Representatives is voting to see if Rep. Jim Jordan will be speaker. (Source:...
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: House speaker vote
FILE - Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, returns to the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in...
LIVE: House nears vote on Trump ally Rep. Jim Jordan for speaker but Republican holdouts remain