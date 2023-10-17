Heartland Votes
Temperatures gradually increasing

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 10/17.
By Cassie Campbell
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good afternoon, sunny skies and a calm breeze over much of the Heartland today. We are gradually going to see those afternoon temperatures increase through Thursday. Today highs expected to stay in the upper 60s and then by Thursday we are looking at temperatures in the mid 70s. Our next chance for rain arrives Wednesday evening into Thursday as our next front moves in. Expecting much of the rain to be light and not accumulate to much. Winds will shift back to the northwest to end the work week bringing clear and mild conditions for the weekend.

