Southern Illinois musician performs on Heartland Afternoon

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - Harrisburg-native Ragan Irvin performed an original song on Heartland Afternoon Tuesday, October 17.

Irvin said her inspiration for the song, titled “Makanda,” comes from her great uncle who once lived there.

“It’s actually about a relationship that he had in the past that didn’t necessarily work out for the best,” Irvin said. “Makanda kinda just represents the place that he’ll always go back to, you know, where his roots are.”

Irvin said the song creatively weaves together two things that wouldn’t otherwise be thought of in the same breath: the town of Makanda, known for its well-attended festivals, and the story of her relative’s heartbreak.

Irvin told Heartland News she wrote the track in just a few minutes, a rare event for her.

“Something like that’s never happened to me,” Irvin said. “The songwriting process usually for me takes about a month, you know, just puzzle-piecing things together.”

Irvin hopes to release a new album in the near future. She also hopes to continue reaching new people with her stories.

Raised in Harrisburg, Irvin said she grew up doing musical theater. “I had crafted a love for music, but I didn’t really think that it was going to be my career until I was like 15 or 16,” Irvin said.

Irvin hopes that listeners of “Makanda” remember there’s always a way back home, and always a place for them to go.

“Even if things don’t seem like they’re going to work out, they will,” Irvin said. “Everything, you know, comes back and circles back around.”

Irvin’s catalogue of music can be found on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube.

