Redhawks Women’s Basketball ranked 5th in 2023-2024 OVC preseason poll
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State Missouri Women’s Basketball team is ranked fifth in the 2023-2024 Ohio Valley Conference preseason poll.
The Redhawks received 125 points in the poll released on Tuesday, October 17.
SEMO’s Jaliyah Green was also picked for the 2023-24 Preseason All-OVC Women’s Basketball Team.
For a second year, Tennessee Tech has been picked the preseason favorites for the 2023-24 season, with 16 first-place votes and 196 points.
This OVC season will look a little different with the addition of Western Illinois State University, which became official on July 1, and pushed membership to 11 squads.
The following is the 2023-2024 OVC Women’s Basketball prediction rankings:
- Tennessee Technological University in Cookeville (16 first place votes) with 196 points
- University of Arkansas at Little Rock (5 first place votes) with 184 points
- Eastern Illinois State University (1 first place vote) with 157 points
- University of Tennessee at Martin with 135 points
- Southeast Missouri State University with 125 points
- University of Southern Indiana with 104 points
- Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville with 82 points
- Tennessee State University with 75 points
- Morehead State University with 64 points
- Western Illinois State University with 49 points
- Lindenwood University with 32 points
