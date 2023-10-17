Redhawks Women’s Basketball ranked 5th in 2023-2024 OVC preseason poll

(KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State Missouri Women’s Basketball team is ranked fifth in the 2023-2024 Ohio Valley Conference preseason poll.

The Redhawks received 125 points in the poll released on Tuesday, October 17.

SEMO’s Jaliyah Green was also picked for the 2023-24 Preseason All-OVC Women’s Basketball Team.

For a second year, Tennessee Tech has been picked the preseason favorites for the 2023-24 season, with 16 first-place votes and 196 points.

This OVC season will look a little different with the addition of Western Illinois State University, which became official on July 1, and pushed membership to 11 squads.

The following is the 2023-2024 OVC Women’s Basketball prediction rankings:

Tennessee Technological University in Cookeville (16 first place votes) with 196 points University of Arkansas at Little Rock (5 first place votes) with 184 points Eastern Illinois State University (1 first place vote) with 157 points University of Tennessee at Martin with 135 points Southeast Missouri State University with 125 points University of Southern Indiana with 104 points Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville with 82 points Tennessee State University with 75 points Morehead State University with 64 points Western Illinois State University with 49 points Lindenwood University with 32 points

