Redhawks Men’s Basketball picked 5th in 2023-2024 OVC preseason poll

(KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University Men’s Basketball team slips one place in the 2023-2024 Ohio Valley Conference preseason poll.

The preseason poll was announced on Tuesday, October 17.

The Redhawks are predicted to finish fifth, compared to last year’s fourth place ranking. They received 124 points.

University of Tennessee at Martin is ranked fourth this year with 149 points.

For a second straight year Morehead State has been picked the preseason favorites with 20 first-place votes.

The following is the 2023-2024 OVC Men’s Basketball prediction rankings:

Morehead State University (20 first-place votes) with 200 points Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville with 162 points Tennessee State University (2 first place votes) with 153 points University of Tennessee at Martin with 149 points Southeast Missouri State University with 124 points Tennessee Technological University in Cookeville with 120 points University of Arkansas at Little Rock with 85 points Western Illinois State University with 80 points University of Southern Indiana with 63 points Lindenwood University with 40 points Eastern Illinois State University with 34 points

