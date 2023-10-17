Raised garden beds installed at school so children with disabilities can participate

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Raised garden beds were installed a Cape Girardeau school on Tuesday morning so children with disabilities can participate in gardening activities.

Members of Catholic Charities donated and built the raised garden beds for Parkview School on October 17.

Jeremy Rowland, chief regional officer for the Eastern Region Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri, said they’re grateful to be in a position where then can donate the boxes.

“The Catholic Charities of Missouri has a program for the developmentally disabled,” he continued. “So, we are very passionate about this work and very happy to help out the community any way we can. We’re very excited to see the children use it here in the future.”

The raised garden beds are 8 feet long and designed for kids in wheelchairs. They’ll learn a wide variety of skills, including how to plant, harvest and cook the food.

