Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Raised garden beds installed at school so children with disabilities can participate

Catholic Charities donated and built the raised garden beds for Parkview School on October 17.
Catholic Charities donated and built the raised garden beds for Parkview School on October 17.(KFVS)
By Heartland News
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Raised garden beds were installed a Cape Girardeau school on Tuesday morning so children with disabilities can participate in gardening activities.

Members of Catholic Charities donated and built the raised garden beds for Parkview School on October 17.

Jeremy Rowland, chief regional officer for the Eastern Region Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri, said they’re grateful to be in a position where then can donate the boxes.

“The Catholic Charities of Missouri has a program for the developmentally disabled,” he continued. “So, we are very passionate about this work and very happy to help out the community any way we can. We’re very excited to see the children use it here in the future.”

The raised garden beds are 8 feet long and designed for kids in wheelchairs. They’ll learn a wide variety of skills, including how to plant, harvest and cook the food.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee National Forest Service Road No. 345, also known as Snake Road, is closed until October...
Snake Road closed until Oct. 30
No officers were hurt and no one else on scene was hurt.
Deadly officer-involved shooting under investigation in Sikeston; officer on administrative leave
42-year-old Alexis Stallman pled guilty today to first-degree murder in connection to the...
Woman pleads guilty to 1st degree murder in stabbing death of ex-husband
Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.
VIDEO: Teen volleyball player who lost legs after being hit by car walks with prosthetics at game
Matthew McCulloch is facing 11 charges after shots were fired at a trunk-or-treat event in...
Former St. Louis County prosecutor’s son charged after shots fired at Kirkwood trunk-or-treat event

Latest News

Hundreds of area high school and junior college students attended SIU Education Day.
Hundreds of high school, jr. college students attend SIU Education Day
Poplar Bluff police are looking for the driver of this red SUV in connection with a hit-and-run...
Poplar Bluff police looking for driver after child hit by vehicle
A look at fall at Trail of Tears State Park on Tuesday, October 17.
Drone12: Fall colors at Trail of Tears State Park
A man was sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison for possession of child...
Fredericktown man sentenced to federal prison for child porn possession